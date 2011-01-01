Creating Peace of Mind
Working with you to provide clean, simple solutions to get organized & clear the head & home clutter
Hello! My name is Amanda & I have loved organizing since I was a little girl. I cannot wait to connect with you & help you on your own organizing journey. I enjoy tackling the challenges that come my way on a day to day basis. I am focused on personalized service & customer satisfaction.
I focus on each clients personal preferences & adjust to the unique needs of each client. I will be there for you on your journey
I invest the time & energy necessary. When a package is purchased it is all inclusive. I remove donations within reason & have up to 3 hours of shopping time included & you have email/text access to me for the duration whether I’m in your home or not. Currently servicing Airdrie, Langdon, Chestermere, Irricana, Calgary as well as West Kelowna, Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Penticton, Lake Country & anywhere via Virtual Services
I would love to hear from you! If you have questions about my services, or have special requests, use the form & get in touch!
PO Box 466, Irricana, Alberta T0M 1B0, Canada
Text 403-608-0305
Mon
Closed
Tue
By Appointment
Wed
By Appointment
Thu
By Appointment
Fri
By Appointment
Sat
Closed
Sun
Closed
2.5 hours
A great start to your decluttering & getting organized journey!
Multiple Packages Available for all your Needs
10 hours
12.5 hours (includes up to 12 custom labels)
15 hours (includes up to 12 custom labels)
17.5 hours (includes up to 12 custom labels)
20 hours (includes up to 15 custom labels)
22.5 hours (includes up to 15 custom labels)
25 hours (includes up to 20 custom labels)
Product cost is the responsibility of the client
Starting at $75/space this is a great option if your motivated to complete on your own. Includes 2 30 min video calls, plan of action & instructions with links if wanting product to complete your space
This allows me to help you no matter where in the world you are located! You will receive a plan of action, with product links if required, detailed instructions, assigned homework if needed, mid way check ins, & video calls in the beginning and end of the project. If you prefer to stay on call for the whole space it is $70/hour
Monthly Subscription is available for $48/month
This allows me help you with a specific project (availability depends on scheduling ) via email only - it is for quick projects that you require assistance with!
For packages 10 hrs & more 50% due at booking, 25% a third through, remainder at end of hours
For all your child’s certificates/pictures/artwork throughout school / or can be used as a center for home & personal documents
No reimbursement for cancellations
Send a message if you have any questions
1/3
